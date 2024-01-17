Here’s What Keeps Himanshi Khurana Refreshed In Winter, Find Here

Himanshi Khurana, the Punjabi model and singer, has garnered massive love after her participation in the country’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, in the 13th edition. Though the audience misses her appearance on-screen, the actress keeps her fans engaged through her social media presence. From traveling to a new city to enjoying parties and spending quality time with her family, she shares every detail with her fans. And now the actress reveals what keeps her refreshed during winter. Let’s find out below.

What Keeps Himanshi Khurana Refreshed?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Himanshi drops a series of photos unveiling what keeps her refreshed. In the pictures, Himanshi can be seen wearing a warm black dress, which she paired with a black and white striped jacket. She keeps her makeup simple with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. The open hairstyle completes her glam.

If you notice, Himanshi is seen with a cup of coffee in her hand, and that’s what makes her feel refreshed even in the lazy winter season. Undoubtedly, coffee helps to refresh and restart work. A cup of coffee in the morning is the perfect start to the day. Like many of us, Himanshi is also a true lover of coffee, and her Instagram feed is proof.

