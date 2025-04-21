Himanshi Khurana Slams Unknown Individual from Punjabi Industry for Misusing Her Personal Information

Without revealing their identity, Himanshi Khurana expressed her frustration and anger towards a man who she claims has been spreading false information about her and misusing her details.

In her strongly-worded note, Himanshi Khurana called the person “nihayti begairat” (utterly shameless) and “ghatia” (disgusting), claiming that he pretends to be well-connected in the industry. According to her, he goes around bragging about doing songs and films, while in reality, he is misusing personal data and trying to harm the reputation of various artists, including herself.

Himanshi Khurana shared that she has ignored this person multiple times, but now she feels compelled to speak out because the situation has escalated. She revealed that she received disturbing messages from a girl through her team, which prompted her to address the issue publicly. She also stated that this person has been badmouthing her while approaching new girls with her name, falsely claiming to be associated with her.

More alarming is her claim that he borrowed around 10-11 thousand money from her and has not returned it. She slammed his audacity for dragging her name in false conversations and warned others in the industry to be cautious.

Himanshi Khurana ended the note with a powerful message, saying, “Tera naam like ke main Tenu footage ni dena chandi, but you are nothing less than a pimp,” making it clear that she refuses to give him any public attention by naming him, yet firmly standing her ground.

This post has left fans concerned and curious, as many are now speculating about who the person might be. Regardless of the mystery, Himanshi Khurana’s courage in calling out wrong behavior and warning others sets an example of standing up for oneself.