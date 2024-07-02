Jannat Zubair Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photoshoot Moments With Faisal Shaikh, Check Out Now!

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are well-known social media Influencers who shared Behind-the-scenes moments during a recent photoshoot. The pictures they posted on their Instagram left fans spellbound, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Take a look below-

Jannat Zubair And Faisal Shaikh’s Duo Chemistry In Photoshoot-

Jannat Zubair took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking stunning in a bronze-colored round neckline satin fabric long-length, giving the ensemble an attractive appeal. It features flared, full loose sleeves, a sheer lace wrist long-length jacket, and a traditional Pakistani touch. She wears a middle-partition straight hairdo, simple makeup with peach eyeshadow and matte lips, and accessories with a gold necklace and ring to complete her outfit.

Faisal Shaikh, on the other hand, is twinning with Jannat in a matching color stand collar, front open button with a V-shape neckline, rolled-up sleeves, and a long side-cut mini-length kurta with matching straight salwar. He completes his appearance with a side-partition comb hairstyle, a silver wristwatch, and brown shoes. The photo captures Jannat and Faisal Shaikh posing for a shot while sitting on a wooden bench, preparing for the photoshoot. This stunning BTS moment is a sneak peek of Jannat’s clothing brand, “Nayaab by Jannat,” which is sure to be a hit among her fans.

By sharing this moment, Jannat Zubair wrote, “WE HEARD YOU GUYS! with a hand heart emoji.

