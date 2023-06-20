“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?

Ashnoor Kaur had everyone buzzing when she mentioned the “last first-day” on her Instagram stories. It turns out she was referring to her senior year at college, marking the beginning of her final year of studies.

Ashnoor Kaur’s candid post

The talented actress shared a candid picture, capturing the excitement of heading back to college. Sporting a simple yet stylish floral attire, Ashnoor looked absolutely stunning. Her sleek hair and minimal makeup added a touch of elegance to her overall look. And let’s not forget the stylish nerdy glasses that added a hint of intellectual charm. Ashnoor’s post resonated with her fans, who eagerly joined her in celebrating this significant milestone. As she embarks on her final year of college, we can’t wait to see her flourish both on and off the screen.

Check out-

Work Front

She began her acting journey young and garnered attention for her exceptional performances. One of her earliest breakthrough roles was in the popular TV show “Jhansi Ki Rani,” where she portrayed the role of Prachi. Her portrayal of the young warrior princess showcased her acting prowess and garnered her critical acclaim.

Ashnoor further captivated audiences with her role as Naira in the long-running and highly successful show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her portrayal of Naira, a beloved character, won viewers’ hearts and established her as a prominent figure in the industry. She skillfully depicted the emotional depth and growth of her character, making her an audience favourite. She was last seen in the show Patiala Babes.