Munawar Faruqui's Noor Trending On YouTube, Check Out Now

The fantastic comedian Munawar Faruqui is taking a new step in his career. And his latest song Noor is out now, and the song is already trending on YouTube

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 May,2023 00:05:35
The Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui is creating history with his every new step. He started his journey back in 2020 with his standup comedy on YouTube. Though in between, he was surrounded by controversies, the artist didn’t lose hope and worked his best to make a comeback. Earlier, he announced his upcoming song Noor on his Instagram account. The song is finally out now and also creating history on YouTube. Let’s check out.

Munawar Faruqui’s Noor

Munawar Faruqui, on 27th April, announced his upcoming song Noor to be released on 3rd May with a poster featuring himself. The song was released on the 3rd, and yesterday, on the 4th of May, it was trending in the 11th position on YouTube. The artist shared the screenshot on his Instagram story.

In contrast, the song is now trending at #16 with more than 680k views on his music video. The singer is receiving a good response from his fans.

Reacting to his new song, users shared their opinion in the comments. A user wrote, “Your composition, lyrics and most important of them all VOICE it hits different chords of heart….. Loved it….. Romantic Munawar.” “Munawar is not just a word; it’s emotion for millions of people worldwide,” said the other.

