Shivangi Joshi Paints Hearts With Love This Rainy Season; Check Here

Shivangi Joshi announces her next breezy project this rainy season, with Ankit Gupta. She talks about this rainy season bringing all the love through this video. Check here for the new project.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 14:25:56
Shivangi Joshi the talented young actor who made it to the limelight with her stunning portrayal as the lead in Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon be back on the TV screens with Balaji Telefilms’ new show for Sony TV, Barsaatein. She is paired opposite Kushal Tandon in the show. Fans are already buzzing with renewed energies, as they consider the pair of Kushal and Shivangi to do quite well in their onscreen chemistry. Now, Shivangi gets yet another opportunity to shoot with another stunning and handsome actor, in Ankit Gupta. Yes, Shivangi’s latest post on social media announces her next music video which is with Ankit.

The music video titled Baarish Aayi Hai, has Shivangi pair up with Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt fame actor Ankit Gupta. Shivangi proudly announces that the teaser of the video will be out on 10 June. The picture has Shivangi and Ankit caught in a romantic pose amid the rainy weather.

And Shivangi cutely puts up the caption,

Paint your heart with love this rainy season with #BaarishAayi Hai 🥰

📌 Teaser Out on 10th June only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, you can surely say that this rainy weather will bring a cosy romance with Shivangi and Ankit’s pairing in the music video.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

