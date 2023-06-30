ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Watch Ashnoor Kaur's Step-by-Step Beach Makeup Tutorial

Ashnoor Kaur guided her followers through the step-by-step process of achieving a glamorous yet natural makeup look ideal for a day spent by the seaside

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 18:14:11
Watch Ashnoor Kaur's Step-by-Step Beach Makeup Tutorial

Television beauty Ashnoor Kaur recently took to Instagram and shared an exciting makeup tutorial specifically curated for a fabulous beach day look. In a captivating video, Ashnoor guided her followers through the step-by-step process of achieving a glamorous yet natural makeup look ideal for a day spent by the seaside.

Starting with a clean canvas, Ashnoor begins by applying sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful sun rays. She emphasizes the importance of this essential step in any beach makeup routine, ensuring both skincare and beauty go hand in hand. Moving on to the next step, she applies a lightweight primer that creates a smooth base for the rest of her makeup.  Next, Ashnoor demonstrates how to achieve a flawless complexion using a concealer to cover imperfections. She expertly blends the product, giving her skin a radiant and natural finish.

Adding a touch of color to her cheeks, she applies a subtle blush that enhances her features and gives her a healthy, sun-kissed glow. Ashnoor then accentuates her eyes by applying a volumizing mascara that adds drama and definition to her lashes. Her eyes come alive with every swipe, ready to captivate the world. Finally, she completes the look by choosing a vibrant lipstick shade that complements the beachy vibes, adding a pop of color to her lips. Throughout the tutorial, Ashnoor shares valuable tips and tricks, making it easy for viewers to recreate the look themselves.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
Ashnoor Kaur’s Maldives vlog is all about travel goals, watch
Ashnoor Kaur’s Maldives vlog is all about travel goals, watch
Latest Stories
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti
Jannat Zubair Mesmerizes Stunning Magenta Pink Dress
Jannat Zubair Mesmerizes Stunning Magenta Pink Dress
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Read Latest News