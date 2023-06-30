Watch Ashnoor Kaur's Step-by-Step Beach Makeup Tutorial

Television beauty Ashnoor Kaur recently took to Instagram and shared an exciting makeup tutorial specifically curated for a fabulous beach day look. In a captivating video, Ashnoor guided her followers through the step-by-step process of achieving a glamorous yet natural makeup look ideal for a day spent by the seaside.

Starting with a clean canvas, Ashnoor begins by applying sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful sun rays. She emphasizes the importance of this essential step in any beach makeup routine, ensuring both skincare and beauty go hand in hand. Moving on to the next step, she applies a lightweight primer that creates a smooth base for the rest of her makeup. Next, Ashnoor demonstrates how to achieve a flawless complexion using a concealer to cover imperfections. She expertly blends the product, giving her skin a radiant and natural finish.

Adding a touch of color to her cheeks, she applies a subtle blush that enhances her features and gives her a healthy, sun-kissed glow. Ashnoor then accentuates her eyes by applying a volumizing mascara that adds drama and definition to her lashes. Her eyes come alive with every swipe, ready to captivate the world. Finally, she completes the look by choosing a vibrant lipstick shade that complements the beachy vibes, adding a pop of color to her lips. Throughout the tutorial, Ashnoor shares valuable tips and tricks, making it easy for viewers to recreate the look themselves.