What style! Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is the coolest pro biker in town

Raj Anadkat, better known as Tapu from the popular television show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” is not only a talented actor but also a stylish pro biker. The actor recently delighted his fans by sharing a captivating reel video on his social media handle. In the video, Raj showcased his impeccable style and love for biking as he grooved to the beats of the viral song “Obsessed.”

What style!

Raj Anadkat exuded as the coolest in his biker costume. Sporting a blue printed casual shirt layered over a crisp white t-shirt and pants, he effortlessly pulled off the casual yet fashionable look. With his attire perfectly complementing his rugged persona, the actor showcased his love for the biking world.

Well, with all that style, he didn’t forget about his safety too. He made sure to wear his essential protective gear, emphasizing the importance of safety while enjoying the thrill of biking. It’s commendable to see him setting a great example by prioritizing safety without compromising on style.

Work Front

Being a part of the immensely popular show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” the actor, Raj Anadkat has won the hearts of netizens all across the nation with his portrayal of the mischievous yet lovable character Tapu. His on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast has been widely appreciated, contributing to the show’s immense success.

However, as of now, he is no longer a part of the show and is currently venturing off with other projects in his career