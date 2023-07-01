Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu's entry lightens up the house

Abdu Rozik, a charismatic personality known for his dynamic presence, is slated to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. As Abdu makes a stylish entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, he gets an introduction to all the contestants from each housemate.

Contestants advise him on whom to befriend and whom to stay away from. While Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve ask him to stay away from Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani advises him to stay away from Bebika and give her all the attention. During the introduction, Bebika Dhurve surprises Abdu with a palm reading, predicting that he’ll tie the knot by 24.

On his entry, he commented, “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons, and I can’t wait to meet everyone, including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?”

Abdu’s entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house promises to be a game-changer, injecting a dose of unpredictability and excitement into the show.

