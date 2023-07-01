Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu's entry lightens up the house

ADVERTISEMENT
Abdu Rozik's entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house promises to be a game-changer, injecting a dose of unpredictability and excitement into the show. He gets an introduction to all the contestants from each housemate.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 14:07:43
Abdu Rozik, a charismatic personality known for his dynamic presence, is slated to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. As Abdu makes a stylish entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, he gets an introduction to all the contestants from each housemate.

Contestants advise him on whom to befriend and whom to stay away from. While Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve ask him to stay away from Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani advises him to stay away from Bebika and give her all the attention. During the introduction, Bebika Dhurve surprises Abdu with a palm reading, predicting that he’ll tie the knot by 24.

On his entry, he commented, “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons, and I can’t wait to meet everyone, including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

