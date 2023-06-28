ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya get nominated

Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya were caught breaking the rules, leading to their nomination. The incident occurred during a task where housemates were required to follow guidelines to maintain discipline in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 14:17:54
As Bigg Boss OTT 2 progresses, viewers eagerly await the unfolding drama, strategic maneuvers, and emotional roller coasters that define the show. Each episode makes the game more unpredictable, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, wondering what twists and turns lie ahead.

Recently, the house witnessed some intense moments as contestants Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya were caught breaking the rules, leading to their nomination. The incident occurred during a task where housemates were required to follow guidelines to maintain discipline. However, Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya decided to bend the rules in their favor. Soon, Bigg Boss intervened swiftly. He gathered all the contestants in the living area, sternly addressed the violators’ actions, and reminded everyone of the importance of adhering to the rules.

Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya were officially nominated for eviction, facing the potential risk of leaving the show prematurely. The turn of events sparked intense discussions and reactions among the contestants. Some expressed disappointment at their fellow housemates’ actions, while others contemplated its impact on their game plans.

The Bigg Boss OTT house witnessed a game-changing twist as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui got evicted in mid week eviction. And on the weekend, Palak Purswani became the second contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss house.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

