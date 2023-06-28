ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Masoom's unexpected plea to Sumeet to secure Vani's future

Shagun contacts Masoom and reveals that Vani's wedding with Abhay can only proceed if Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak. Masoom pleads with Sumeet to consider the proposal in Zee TV's Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 12:11:59
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Shlok visits Sumeet to reveal the truth that he is not Wonder Boy. However, he fails to do so. The next morning, Sumeet forces Raj to attend the Wonder Boy concert. The two go to the concert but get shocked to witness Raunak in place of Shlok. Raj and Sumeet learn that Shlok is not the Wonder Boy. Sumeet breaks down

Shlok gathers the courage to apologize and seek forgiveness from Sumeet. To everyone’s astonishment, Sumeet gives him a second chance, choosing to start over as friends. The journey of rebuilding trust and friendship begins for Shlok and Sumeet.

Raunak, angry by Sumeet refusal of his proposal, resorts to extreme measures by bribing a waiter to push Sumeet into a pool, leaving her struggling for her life. However, fate takes a different turn when Shlok rushes to the scene, diving into the water and bringing Sumeet out.

In the coming episode, Shagun contacts Masoom and reveals that Vani’s wedding with Abhay can only proceed if Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak. Masoom, deeply moved by the circumstances, breaks down and desperately pleads with Sumeet to consider the proposal. The unexpected request has left Sumeet stunned.

Will Sumeet marry Vani for Masoom’s happiness?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

