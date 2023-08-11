Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan's comment 'wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win' upsets Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to witness the grand finale soon. However, in a recent episode, viewers were treated to a delightful morning chat featuring contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, accompanied by the ever-enthusiastic Manisha Rani. The trio engaged in a lighthearted exchange that offered a glimpse into their camaraderie and the dynamics within the house.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Elvish Yadav playfully brought up a past discussion about the potential winner of the show. Addressing Abhishek, he quipped, “If suppose you were saying that day a wild card cannot be the winner of the show…” Abhishek responded with a candid, “Mere liye woh journey impressive nahi hai”.

The banter continued as Elvish said, “Chalo main jeet gaya man lo.” Abhishek replied, “Main yeh sochunga ki jeetna Abhishek deserve karta tha tu jeet gaya, ye meri opinion hai”. Elvish responded with a cheeky smile and a simple “Congratulations.” The morning conversation not only provided a glimpse into the personalities of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav but also highlighted the unique dynamics that make Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 an engaging watch.

Also Read: Watch Atlee guide SRK into infusing the song with a cool south swag as King Khan goes on to perform the same with unmatched energy

Also Read: Spectacular Marigold Takeover to celebrate Made In Heaven S2 launch on Prime Video; The Grandest Wedding Celebration is back!