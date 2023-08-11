ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan's comment 'wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win' upsets Elvish Yadav

The conversation took an interesting turn when Elvish Yadav playfully brought up a past discussion about the potential winner of the show. Addressing Abhishek, he quipped, "If suppose you were saying that day a wild card cannot be the winner of the show..."

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 17:35:36
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to witness the grand finale soon. However, in a recent episode, viewers were treated to a delightful morning chat featuring contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, accompanied by the ever-enthusiastic Manisha Rani. The trio engaged in a lighthearted exchange that offered a glimpse into their camaraderie and the dynamics within the house.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Elvish Yadav playfully brought up a past discussion about the potential winner of the show. Addressing Abhishek, he quipped, “If suppose you were saying that day a wild card cannot be the winner of the show…” Abhishek responded with a candid, “Mere liye woh journey impressive nahi hai”.

The banter continued as Elvish said, “Chalo main jeet gaya man lo.” Abhishek replied, “Main yeh sochunga ki jeetna Abhishek deserve karta tha tu jeet gaya, ye meri opinion hai”. Elvish responded with a cheeky smile and a simple “Congratulations.” The morning conversation not only provided a glimpse into the personalities of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav but also highlighted the unique dynamics that make Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 an engaging watch.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

