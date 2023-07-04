Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house dynamics are expected to shift dramatically. Post the new captaincy challenge, Jiya Shankar gets crowned as the new captain, giving her the power to nominate one contestant. With the coveted title now firmly in her grasp, Jiya wasted no time wielding her newfound power, sending shockwaves through the house by nominating the unsuspecting Pooja Bhatt.

The decision to nominate Pooja was a calculated move by Jiya, strategically ensuring her own safety for the week. A smart gameplay, Jiya strategically targeted Pooja, a strong contender and a force to be reckoned with. This unexpected twist left the other contestants scrambling to reassess their alliances and devise new strategies to secure their positions in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a new responsibility to the captain. Bigg asks Jiya to take charge of the ration by allocating ration baskets based on housemates’ behavior. The rule breakers of the house get the tiniest baskets, while the well-behaved ones get the bigger ones. The worst-behaved housemate gets sent straight to jail without any ration.

Will Jiya keep anything for herself as captain?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more