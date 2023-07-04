ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya

Bigg Boss gives a new responsibility to the captain. Bigg asks Jiya to take charge of the ration by allocating ration baskets based on housemates' behavior in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 15:40:46
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house dynamics are expected to shift dramatically. Post the new captaincy challenge, Jiya Shankar gets crowned as the new captain, giving her the power to nominate one contestant. With the coveted title now firmly in her grasp, Jiya wasted no time wielding her newfound power, sending shockwaves through the house by nominating the unsuspecting Pooja Bhatt.

The decision to nominate Pooja was a calculated move by Jiya, strategically ensuring her own safety for the week. A smart gameplay, Jiya strategically targeted Pooja, a strong contender and a force to be reckoned with. This unexpected twist left the other contestants scrambling to reassess their alliances and devise new strategies to secure their positions in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a new responsibility to the captain. Bigg asks Jiya to take charge of the ration by allocating ration baskets based on housemates’ behavior. The rule breakers of the house get the tiniest baskets, while the well-behaved ones get the bigger ones. The worst-behaved housemate gets sent straight to jail without any ration.

Will Jiya keep anything for herself as captain?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

