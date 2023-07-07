Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemates awaken to lively beats, grooving into a new day. After a rollercoaster of emotions, they gather strength, determined to face the challenges that await them.

As the afternoon heat rose, a new event unfolded in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss announced a task in which the contestants were required to rank each other from 1 to 9. While YouTuber Abhishek Malhan topped the ranking, he faced stiff competition from actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who stood second in the task

Falaq Naaz secured third place. Jiya Shankar, who recently retained her captaincy after a torture task, occupied the fourth position. Avinash Sachdev was given fifth place, followed by digital content creator Manisha Rani at sixth rank.

Bebika Dhurve secured the seventh position, while TV presenter Cyris Broacha held the eighth rank. Dubai-based model Jad Hadid found himself ranked last.

Will other contestants accept the positions assigned to them?

Recently, in an intense captaincy task, the housemates resorted to unimaginable measures to force Jiya to step down. The task involves subjecting Jiya to various forms of torture and testing her resilience and determination. From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chilies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water, the housemates have left no stone unturned in their quest to break Jiya’s resolve.

