ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jiya Shankar suffers panic attack during nominations

During the task, contestant Jiya Shankar experiences a challenging moment. The talented actress has a panic attack. Jiya is nominated for elimination by her BFF Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 15:07:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jiya Shankar suffers panic attack during nominations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is witnessing thrilling drama every week. Recently, contestant Palak Purswani got eliminated from the house. In a recent episode of the highly popular reality show, audiences will witness another nomination task. The nominations were done for the second week following a buzzer round. The contestants for whom their housemates pressed three buzzers ended up being nominated for eviction.

During the task, contestant Jiya Shankar experiences a challenging moment. The talented actress has a panic attack. The incident occurred shortly after the nominations were announced, adding to the already heightened emotions within the house. Akanksha Puri, known for her kind and nurturing nature, stepped in to solace to Jiya. With a calm and soothing demeanor, Akanksha offered words of reassurance, lending a supportive shoulder for Jiya to lean on.

Jiya is nominated for elimination by her BFF Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve on the popular reality show. After the final nomination process, Jiya and Aaliya Siddiqui have been nominated for elimination this week. This is the second consecutive week that Jiya has been in the danger zone.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan’s Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why?
Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan’s Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Sai’s happy family gets shattered
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Sai’s happy family gets shattered
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma
Read Latest News