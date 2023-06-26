Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jiya Shankar suffers panic attack during nominations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is witnessing thrilling drama every week. Recently, contestant Palak Purswani got eliminated from the house. In a recent episode of the highly popular reality show, audiences will witness another nomination task. The nominations were done for the second week following a buzzer round. The contestants for whom their housemates pressed three buzzers ended up being nominated for eviction.

During the task, contestant Jiya Shankar experiences a challenging moment. The talented actress has a panic attack. The incident occurred shortly after the nominations were announced, adding to the already heightened emotions within the house. Akanksha Puri, known for her kind and nurturing nature, stepped in to solace to Jiya. With a calm and soothing demeanor, Akanksha offered words of reassurance, lending a supportive shoulder for Jiya to lean on.

Jiya is nominated for elimination by her BFF Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve on the popular reality show. After the final nomination process, Jiya and Aaliya Siddiqui have been nominated for elimination this week. This is the second consecutive week that Jiya has been in the danger zone.

