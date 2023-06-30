Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha yells at Bebika, says, “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has finally hit the screens and is already topping the TRP charts not only because of its unique concept. In the coming episode, the besties of the house, Manisha and Bebika, get into a verbal spat.

The war of words continues today in the kitchen as Bebika is frying puris, Manisha enters and asks her to turn the gas low as the puris are burning, and that sets off to another fight as Bebika tells her “iss ghar mein log zyda jalte hai, khana kya cheez hai”. The argument continues, and Manisha gets annoyed and says that Bebika always has something negative to say “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”.

Audiences also witnessed Avinash present Jad and Akanksha with a rather challenging dare. As the atmosphere in the house grew tense with anticipation, Avinash revealed the dare to Jad and Akanksha. The challenge was to engage in an intense and passionate kiss in front of all the housemates.

Jad and Akanksha decided to take on the challenge. As they locked lips in a moment that surprised everyone, the housemates were left in awe and shock. Recently, During the live feed, many netizens spotted Jad making Akanksha uncomfortable by pulling her close to him and holding her inappropriately. However, Akanksha pushed him away and asked him not to touch her as she dislikes being touched.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.