A saree makes me feel sexy: Geetanshi Lamba

Young actress Geetanshi Lamba is currently in buzz for her performance in the film Mission Raniganj in which she played the character of Rekha. The actress never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. She got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe

My jeans

What style makes you feel sexy?

A saree, any day

Your fashion inspiration

Can’t be one. Waheeda Rehman, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Audrey Hepburn, Princess Diana

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

There’s two, depends on my mood. Firstly, a kurti with jeans and jhumkas, and the other choice would be oversized shirt with trousers

Jackets or hats

None

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fashion advise to fans

Be you