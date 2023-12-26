A saree makes me feel sexy: Geetanshi Lamba

Young actress Geetanshi Lamba is currently in buzz for her performance in the film Mission Raniganj in which she played the character of Rekha. The actress never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. She got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is Style for you in one word?
Comfort
Favourite item in your wardrobe
My jeans
What style makes you feel sexy?
A saree, any day
Your fashion inspiration
Can’t be one. Waheeda Rehman, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Audrey Hepburn, Princess Diana
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
There’s two, depends on my mood. Firstly, a kurti with jeans and jhumkas, and the other choice would be oversized shirt with trousers
Jackets or hats
None
Sweatshirts or shirts
Shirts
Indian or western
Indian
Jeans or pyjama
Pyjama
Fashion advise to fans
Be you