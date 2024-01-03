Bodycon maxi dresses make me feel sexy: Anushka Hazra

Anushka Hazra, one of the most well-known fashion influencers, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Hence, she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

To feel confident and celebrate myself!!

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

A pair of black wide legged track pants- I can literally wear it anywhere and everywhere.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Bodycon maxi dresses at the moment.

Your fashion inspiration

I am inspired by anyone and everyone when it comes to fashion. I like taking inspiration from different places and putting it together with a touch of my own.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A red dress with a red lips for sure.

Jackets or hats

Jackets.

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Love them both to be very honest!! Depends on my mood.

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans that feel as comfy as pajamas.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Crochet coverups or dresses.

Fashion advise to fans

Just experiment and have fun. Fashion is something that’s supposed to make you feel happy, comfortable and empowered all at the same time, so just have fun in the process and be you!!

