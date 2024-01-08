Indian outfits have a timeless elegance that makes me feel truly graceful: Daisy Khatri

Talented actress Daisy Khatri, who is was recently seen portraying Kaavya in the Prime Video series I’M Mature, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Hence, she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe

Denims

What style makes you feel sexy?

Comfortable yet stylish pair of high heels just add that oomph in my style

Your fashion inspiration

Pinterest

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Something that is stylish yet makes me feel comfortable

Jackets or hats

Jackets. Fun fact- as a kid, I was obsessed with hats!

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Depends on the day but when I want to dress up I find myself gravitating towards Indian wear, as it has a timeless elegance that makes me feel truly graceful.

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama (comfort at its peak)

Fav Beachwear Fashion

A stylish comfy one-piece swimsuit is my go to

Fashion advise to fans

Mark my words, always give preference to comfort and you will automatically feel stylish and confident! Just be yourself

