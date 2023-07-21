ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here

Ashnoor Kaur exudes a unique aura in a stunning Barbie style look wherein she wears a pink bodycon shimmery dress. Check out the attire here and tell us how she looks.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 17:11:59
Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here 835796

It’s a trend these days to dress up like Barbie. And here, we have Ashnoor Kaur looking exactly the Barbie way!! Ashnoor who has been away from television for a while now, is an active social media influencer. She keeps herself busy on social media and her fans love to engage with her. Today’s style is dedicated to the Barbie look where she looks like the pink angel!! Usually, we have seen Ashnoor engaging in stunning casual style of dressing. And here is a change from the normal!! And we should say she looks magical as the Barbie!!

Yes, she is dressed so very cutely that we adore every bit of what we see her in this attire!! Ashnoor has the caption ‘Call me Classic’ and surely why not? She looks classy and stylish in this one!! Ashnoor is seen wearing a pink furred bodycon dress in a shimmery texture. She looks extremely stylish in this one. We simply love the fur addition to this attire!!

The addition of the fur element in the attire gives it a royal look. And certainly, this is the best Barbie style we have seen for a while. Are you agreeing with us?

Take a look at the pictures here.

Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here 835792

Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here 835793

Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here 835794

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Ashnoor is on top of her style statement in this attire and fashion game. Do you love it guys?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look 831794
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look
Ashnoor Kaur Looks Chic And Stylish In Satin Mini Dress; Check Here 823839
Ashnoor Kaur Looks Chic And Stylish In Satin Mini Dress; Check Here
Watch Ashnoor Kaur's Step-by-Step Beach Makeup Tutorial 822340
Watch Ashnoor Kaur’s Step-by-Step Beach Makeup Tutorial
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you 821303
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach 820650
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi 819706
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon Prime 835841
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy 835812
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm  835797
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore 835771
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore
RSVP Movies insist on the remaining cuts of Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic in the Bombay High Court yesterday! Next hearing is scheduled for today! 835765
RSVP Movies insist on the remaining cuts of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic in the Bombay High Court yesterday! Next hearing is scheduled for today!
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans 835778
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans
Read Latest News