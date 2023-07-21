Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here

It’s a trend these days to dress up like Barbie. And here, we have Ashnoor Kaur looking exactly the Barbie way!! Ashnoor who has been away from television for a while now, is an active social media influencer. She keeps herself busy on social media and her fans love to engage with her. Today’s style is dedicated to the Barbie look where she looks like the pink angel!! Usually, we have seen Ashnoor engaging in stunning casual style of dressing. And here is a change from the normal!! And we should say she looks magical as the Barbie!!

Yes, she is dressed so very cutely that we adore every bit of what we see her in this attire!! Ashnoor has the caption ‘Call me Classic’ and surely why not? She looks classy and stylish in this one!! Ashnoor is seen wearing a pink furred bodycon dress in a shimmery texture. She looks extremely stylish in this one. We simply love the fur addition to this attire!!

The addition of the fur element in the attire gives it a royal look. And certainly, this is the best Barbie style we have seen for a while. Are you agreeing with us?

Take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Ashnoor is on top of her style statement in this attire and fashion game. Do you love it guys?

