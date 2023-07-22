ADVERTISEMENT
Ashnoor Kaur Goes Stylish In Cool Top And Shorts; Calls It College Fit

Ashnoor Kaur gets for her a stylish, yet casual dressing style, perfectly suited for college. She claims that her attire is college fit!! Check it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 17:17:03
Ashnoor Kaur the talented actress and social media influencer is engaging in a lot of free time amidst her studies and college life. Well, yesterday was a day where she posed in a stunning Barbie look in pink!! We wrote about it and even drooled at the classic beauty that Ashnoor looked in the pretty and sexy attire!! Today, is all about college life!! Yes, Ashnoor is dressed in amazing casuals, a cool top, shorts and a shrug over it. She calls this look as her College Fit look.

She is seen posing solo where she is at her smiling best!! In the wind that is blowing, her hair is seen getting messy. However, the girl poses and poses like a pro!! In the second picture, she is with her gang of friends. All of them are seen standing, clicking a selfie.

Ashnoor is talented enough to balance her professional and academic lives. She was seen in her car, and also talking about how she feels that college is her second home. She was a bit mad as she was struck in traffic, owing to the rain!! Also, she posted about having long lectures.

Well, here is Ashnoor’s today’s look for you all!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Ashnoor is a darling to adore!! She is well-dressed always and this college attire seems perfect for the day!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

