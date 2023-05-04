Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor stuns one and all in black colour style. You can check out her amazing persona in black right here via these pictures and videos.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor is a style diva. Recently, we saw her elegant dance on the occasion of International Dance Day. She was seen dancing with co-star Pooja Banerjee and others in the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Today, we are here to talk about the colour choices that Niti has. Well, we can surely say that black is a colour in which Niti looks gorgeous. On many occasions, she has tried out the colour black and we are amazed to see this collection.

You can see it too here.

This dapper of a classy black that Niti is wearing is all about style and grace.

You can check this shimmery top in black and mini skirt that Niti wore when she participated in Jhala Dikhhla Jaa.

See this suit style that Niti wears in black for this video. Don’t you think black is a colour that amplifies her aura?

And last but not the least, this salwar suit in black in which she is swaying is all goals.

Picture and Video Courtesy: Instagram

