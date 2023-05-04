ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor stuns one and all in black colour style. You can check out her amazing persona in black right here via these pictures and videos.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 May,2023 16:40:43
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor is a style diva. Recently, we saw her elegant dance on the occasion of International Dance Day. She was seen dancing with co-star Pooja Banerjee and others in the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Today, we are here to talk about the colour choices that Niti has. Well, we can surely say that black is a colour in which Niti looks gorgeous. On many occasions, she has tried out the colour black and we are amazed to see this collection.

You can see it too here.

This dapper of a classy black that Niti is wearing is all about style and grace.

You can check this shimmery top in black and mini skirt that Niti wore when she participated in Jhala Dikhhla Jaa.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black' 804040

See this suit style that Niti wears in black for this video. Don’t you think black is a colour that amplifies her aura?

And last but not the least, this salwar suit in black in which she is swaying is all goals.

Picture and Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all in love with Niti’s choice of colour?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

