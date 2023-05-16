ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Is All Power In Green Floral Frock Style; Check Pics

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor looks ravishingly hot in this green floral frock style. You can take a look at the pictures and acknowledge our thoughts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 15:48:05
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Is All Power In Green Floral Frock Style; Check Pics

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has in the last week raised all curiosity with a big development and news surfacing. Well, the show was headed by actors Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Priya Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo, in its Season 2. However, the show will soon wind up with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 coming up with the original lead actors, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Yes, while we wait for the original Ram and Priya to take over, we engage in some sunny side up pictures put up by beautiful Niti Taylor. Niti who is presently playing one of the leads in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is having a splendid day off is what we feel. She is dressed to kill. And we show her exuberant style in this green frock style.

Niti is seen wearing a green floral frock which looks amazingly cute on her. Her smile is the added factor in all the pictures here. She looks graceful and the earring suits the style of dress chosen. Her hat style is charming and she flatters one and all in this style.

You can check the pictures here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Is All Power In Green Floral Frock Style; Check Pics 807604

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Is All Power In Green Floral Frock Style; Check Pics 807603

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Niti looks ravishing in this attire and we enjoyed this pulsating look!! Did you enjoy this look? If so, you can drop in a comment or two in our comment section.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Has A Coffee Date With Wife; Check Pic
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Has A Coffee Date With Wife; Check Pic
Latest Stories
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gives first salary to her mother Suman
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gives first salary to her mother Suman
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi inspires Jahaan to deliver an incredible performance
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi inspires Jahaan to deliver an incredible performance
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes Surilii's name after gaining consciousness
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes Surilii's name after gaining consciousness
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Her Perfectly Fit Bralette Style; Check Here
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Her Perfectly Fit Bralette Style; Check Here
Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Are In Trouble For Not Wearing Helmet
Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Are In Trouble For Not Wearing Helmet
My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli
My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli
Read Latest News