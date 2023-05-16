Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Is All Power In Green Floral Frock Style; Check Pics

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor looks ravishingly hot in this green floral frock style. You can take a look at the pictures and acknowledge our thoughts.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has in the last week raised all curiosity with a big development and news surfacing. Well, the show was headed by actors Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Priya Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo, in its Season 2. However, the show will soon wind up with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 coming up with the original lead actors, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Yes, while we wait for the original Ram and Priya to take over, we engage in some sunny side up pictures put up by beautiful Niti Taylor. Niti who is presently playing one of the leads in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is having a splendid day off is what we feel. She is dressed to kill. And we show her exuberant style in this green frock style.

Niti is seen wearing a green floral frock which looks amazingly cute on her. Her smile is the added factor in all the pictures here. She looks graceful and the earring suits the style of dress chosen. Her hat style is charming and she flatters one and all in this style.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Niti looks ravishing in this attire and we enjoyed this pulsating look!! Did you enjoy this look? If so, you can drop in a comment or two in our comment section.

