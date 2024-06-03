Freshen Up Your Style With Summer- Inspired Floral Dress Like Ashi Singh And Shivangi Joshi

Ashi Singh and Shivangi Joshi are known for their fashion appearance in the industry. The actresses are style icons in their own right, each bringing their unique flair and personality to the fashion world. If you’re looking to freshen up your style for the summer, taking inspiration from celebrities like Ashi Singh and Shivangi Joshi can be a great idea, especially when incorporating floral dresses into your wardrobe. Here’s how you can do it:

Ashi Singh And Shivangi Joshi’s Floral Dress Appearance-

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh is known for her elegant and youthful style. The outfit features a mini dress adorned with vibrant floral prints. Choose a cowl neckline, full sleeves, backless midriff cut-out flared multi-colored skater mini dress with a relaxed fit and a flattering silhouette. These colors exude a fresh and summery vibe, perfect for the season. Keep your accessories minimal to let the floral dress stand out. A delicate necklace and black-shaded sunglasses can complement the outfit without overpowering it.

Shivangi Joshi

The television actress as she appeared in a multi-colored mini dress. She opted for a fit-and-flare floral dress that cinches at the waist and flares out at the skirt. This silhouette, pink and floral printed square neckline, puffed half-sleeves, and bust-fitted flared mini dress accentuates your figure while offering a playful and feminine look. These statement-making patterns add a pop of color to your ensemble and make a stylish statement. Complete your outfit with pink rose makeup, blue eyeshadow, and pink glossy lips while offering a glam appearance to the summer look.

By incorporating Ashi Singh and Shivangi Joshi’s summer-inspired floral dress looks, you can freshen up your style and embrace the season’s vibrant spirit.