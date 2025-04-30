Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Bhavika Sharma’s Bold & Breezy Outfits For Summer Vacation

Actress Bhavika Sharma has been away from screens after her exit from the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, the actress is back on-screen and that too, with her iconic character Savi Thakkar, but this time she is an IAS officer. As fans are eagerly awaiting her return, let’s delve into her bold and breezy fashion goals to slay your summer vacations.

1) A Bralette To Mini Skirt

Oh-so-hot! Bhavika is exuding effortlessly charm and allure in this multicolored thin slip bralette top teamed with a white mini skirt that highlights her toned silhouette. The light-colored outfit helps to deal with the summer heat, while the bold fit makes it breezy – a perfect choice to slay.

2) Slip Top & High-waist Bottom

Make your evenings this summer vacation look chic yet comfortable in an outfit like Bhavika’s. She wore a white slip bralette-like top, giving her a bold vibe, teamed with a white high-waist tailored flared bottom, giving her a chic and comfortable vibe. With pink lips and an open hairstyle, she looked pretty.

3) Cropped Shirt Mini Skirt

Embrace the vintage charm like Bhavika this summer vacation. The diva wore a white cropped satin top, giving her an easy and breezy look that she teamed with a high-waisted black mini skirt, raising the temperature with her hotness.

4) Ruched Bodycon Dress

Get ready for a fun-filled summer party night in an outfit like Bhavika in this cute white dress. The actress wore a white ruched-pattern bodycon gown that defined her sizzling, toned figure. Her curled hairstyle and bold lips with her pretty smile are elevating her party look, and you should take notes.