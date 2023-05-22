ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 11:15:11
Hunar Hale reveals her ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date

Hunar Hale, the young and talented actress, made her television debut with Star Plus show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in 2007. Post her debut, the actress featured in Grihasti as Soni Khuraana on Star Plus. Hunar has also worked in popular TV serials like Sasural Genda Phool, Mukti Bandhan, Dahleez, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Ek Boond Ishq. She played the lead actress role for the first time in the TV show Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat. Apart from television, she has also appeared in the role of Dimple in Akshay Kumar’s film Boss. Hunar is a style diva who always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. She got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

For me style in one word would be chic

Favourite item in your wardrobe

My favourite item in my wardrobe is pajamas

What style makes you feel sexy?

Figure-flattering clothing makes me feel sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

I love clothing inspired by nature.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Sticking to personal style would be my dress to kill for a perfect date.

Jackets or hats

jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Indian

Also Read: I don’t follow any particular fashion trend; I wear everything that enhances my personality and aura: Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamaa fame

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

