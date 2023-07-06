ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Karan Kundrra's Love For Suit Style Fashion Is At Its Peak; Check Here

Karan Kundrra endorses his perfect charm and dashing personality in these suit style fashion and styling. Check here to see how perfect he looks in our article here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jul,2023 13:17:38
Karan Kundrra the talented actor who was last seen in Colors’ Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a stylish personality for sure!! He knows how to sustain himself in the industry by maintaining his health and body fitness!! He has been here for years and is seen doing the best of work. And to say that he remains to be one of the heart-throbs is a compliment to Karan Kundrra and his confidence. Karan Kundrra found the love of his life in Tejasswi Prakash, during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Their love tale is quite popular and as a power couple, they love to romance as a pair. They are together called TejRan by their fans!! Well today, we are talking only about the stylish man, Karan Kundrra in this article. Karan Kundrra’s love for the suit style is immense and when we look at his personality and grace in suit-style attires, we are bowled over by his dashing personality.

Well, today, we bring to you his most charming poses and pictures in fascinating suit styles. And we can vouch and tell you that he looks like the perfect man that any lady will love to have for herself!! We cannot stop from saying that Tejasswi is lucky to be the girl in Kundrra’s life.

So back to his suave personality in suits, here we go!!

Karan Kundrra himself cannot believe that he looks good here. That is a kind of humility he has!! He is seen wearing glowing jewels on his neck and hand and this suit style simply emphasizes the style.

Karan Kundrra's Love For Suit Style Fashion Is At Its Peak; Check Here 823424

Who said pink is a colour made only for girls? Here is Karan Kundrra endorsing suit style to perfection in pink!!

Karan Kundrra's Love For Suit Style Fashion Is At Its Peak; Check Here 823425

He never fears trying out different combinations of colours in his dressing style. He is seen matching colours of green and blue for his suit style here.

Karan Kundrra's Love For Suit Style Fashion Is At Its Peak; Check Here 823426

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Karan Kundrra has this majestic look in these suit-style fashion!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

