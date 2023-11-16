Saree style makes me stylish and hot: Priyamvada Singh

Actress Priyamvada Singh who is presently seen in the role of Farah in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee is a fashionista to the core. She loves Indo-western outfits and has a good eye for fashion sense.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyamvada talks about her love for fashion and also on her fashion secrets.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Red top and a floral print scarf. I love wearing it. It is a white skirt with red big roses printed on it.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

The Saree is one attire that makes me stylish and hot.

Your fashion inspiration:

I grew up watching Srideviji. She looked beautiful in every attire. Apart from that, it has been my mom. She has a good sense of colour combinations.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Black evening gown with a shimmery feel.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Red and white, or black and white.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Silver oxidized jewellery, jhumkas, big heavy neckpiece etc.

Indian or western:

Indo-Western.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

A pashmeena shawl which my husband gifted me when he was posted in Kashmir.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

During lockdown I couldn’t buy any new dress for my birthday, so I combined a high neck full sleeve shimmery top with a plain pink sari and it came out so well. That was the most beautiful combination worn during lockdown.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Beach wear fashion would be an oversized shirt with shorts.

Fashion advice to fans:

Fashion advice is don’t stock clothes thinking you will wear them when you are in perfect shape. One can be of any size, shape or complexion but it’s important how you carry what you are wearing…Just look at yourself and smile.