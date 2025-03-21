Shivangi Joshi Makes Summer Extra Stylish With These Comfy And Chic Outfits

Shivangi Joshi is gearing up for the upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se alongside Harshad Chopda. Amidst the buzz, we noticed the actress’s amazing fashion sense. Her comfy and chic attires are perfect for summer. So, if you want to make your summer stylish, check out the examples below.

1) Top & Cargo Bottom

Elevate your style this summer in this super stylish grayish crop top featuring a pleated ruffle pattern on one side and a zipper on the other. The actress teamed the gray top with a beige cargo bottom, giving her a baggy look. By pairing this fitting top with a comfy and loose bottom, the actress made her look stylish and comfortable.

2) Denim Dress

This might seem a little sweaty, but undoubtedly, the denim dress with cut-outs and a unique pattern makes it a must-have. Shivangi wore a dark blue denim dress featuring an extended checkered halter-neck bralette-like top, giving her a breezy vibe. The cut-out around the stomach looks stylish. The low hemline makes it look cool, while the checkered cut-out adds a style look.

3) Co-ord Set

Summer is incomplete without a comfy co-ord set. The actress wore a full-sleeved white floral-printed shirt-like top teamed with comfy pajamas that not only looked easy and breezy but also pretty—a perfect fit to beat the summer heat.

4) A Mini Dress

This pretty blue dress is made with breathable satin silk fabric. The open off-shoulder sleeves, flowy bottom, and ruffle details make this outfit a masterpiece for rocking summer vibes like never before.