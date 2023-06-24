ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Shivangi Joshi's Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty

Shivangi Joshi and her engaging style in a green co-ord set and mini floral skirt makes her the most stylish of personalities. Check here and you will surely love her unique style.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 16:25:26
Shivangi Joshi's Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty

Shivangi Joshi the talented actress who is all set to make her comeback on TV with Barsaatein on Sony TV, is enjoying the love that she has for colour shades. She was recently seen in a red trail dress which exuded all style and grace. Later, came her sensational styling in an off-shoulder white mini-skirt. Now, it is the turn of the colour green to look good on Shiavngi. Yes, she is seen wearing a cute co-ord set in green and matching it up with a floral skirt.

Shivangi is a style diva and looks passionate and acceptable in every unique outfit that she tries!! The green co-ord set sets a new trend and Shivangi dazzles in it. Her curls and the ponytail fashion hairstyle make our day!! She is seen making the day the best for herself. And what’s more? Seeing this look of Shivangi, surely her fans must have had a whale of a time!!

You can check the pictures here.

Shivangi Joshi's Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty 819535

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all loving this look and grace that Shivangi exhibits here?

It has been a while since we saw Shivangi on screen. She was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors. And the wait is getting over as she will be back to charm her fans with her onscreen chemistry with Kushal Tandon in Barsaatein.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures
Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures
Shivangi Joshi Makes Fans Curious; Puts Up Picture With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa
Shivangi Joshi Makes Fans Curious; Puts Up Picture With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Baarish Aayi Hai: Shivangi Joshi to fill your life with romance
Baarish Aayi Hai: Shivangi Joshi to fill your life with romance
Shivangi Joshi’s Cute Pose In The Gym In T-Shirt And Shorts Wins Hearts; Take A Look
Shivangi Joshi’s Cute Pose In The Gym In T-Shirt And Shorts Wins Hearts; Take A Look
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
Read Latest News