Shivangi Joshi's Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty

Shivangi Joshi the talented actress who is all set to make her comeback on TV with Barsaatein on Sony TV, is enjoying the love that she has for colour shades. She was recently seen in a red trail dress which exuded all style and grace. Later, came her sensational styling in an off-shoulder white mini-skirt. Now, it is the turn of the colour green to look good on Shiavngi. Yes, she is seen wearing a cute co-ord set in green and matching it up with a floral skirt.

Shivangi is a style diva and looks passionate and acceptable in every unique outfit that she tries!! The green co-ord set sets a new trend and Shivangi dazzles in it. Her curls and the ponytail fashion hairstyle make our day!! She is seen making the day the best for herself. And what’s more? Seeing this look of Shivangi, surely her fans must have had a whale of a time!!

It has been a while since we saw Shivangi on screen. She was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors. And the wait is getting over as she will be back to charm her fans with her onscreen chemistry with Kushal Tandon in Barsaatein.

