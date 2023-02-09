Shraddha Arya the Kundali Bhagya lead engages in wonderful traction on social media, every time she dresses up to the kill. Well, the beauty that she is, she always picks up wonderful trends that are stylish and glamorous to the core. Today’s new trend is to adorn the graceful colour of pink. And in the design of the outfit, there is something new for the fans right here.

Shraddha very graciously sports this uniquely designed dress. It is a pink off-shoulder gown with full sleeve. It has a bow design in the middle which gives the dress a royal look. Shraddha shines in this look and there is no doubt to it!!

She calls herself Bownita and truly, the bow makes the outfit all the more graceful and pleasing. More than that, the colour of pink looks authentic on Shraddha.

If you want to see the pictures here, you can peep in.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is too cool. And the manner in which Shraddha accessorizes herself with the sleek pink hand bag adds to the glamour quotient.

