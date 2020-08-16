Subscribe Now
Simple But Significant: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Beyonce’s Simple Style Game!

Simplicity at its best, and there would be no other to beat these beauties to elegance

Author: Editorial Team
Different is beautiful, but when it is simple, it’s always alluring. Here are Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Beyoncé, killing the look in only significant looks. They will keep reminding you that simplicity is the keynote for elegance.

There could be no other who could pull off a simple outfit and couture with so much perfection. Lady Gaga is known for her extraordinary dressing style. But she surely has no match for anyone when it is fashion. She could be wearing simple denim jeans and basic tee and still be rocking the look.

 

have a glamorous saturday, from my home to yours 🥰

If there is one lady who can pull together anything and make it look heavenly, then that would be Rihanna. And we all agree to the same that she can be dressed in any fashion disaster possible, yet she will pull the outfit like a pro looking like a beauty. Be it a monochrome look or red carpet dress, and she seems goddess in anything and everything.

 

@badgalriri in thigh high boots >>>

Beyoncé is a walking fashion icon, and we can’t disagree with it. Besides her singing career, she has been a significant inspiration for fashion sense. A baggy shirt or street style fashion, she knows she is doing it right. No one can defeat her in the fashion game as she is the coach to the game.

 

