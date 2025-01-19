Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Aka Babita’s Hottest Beach Looks Ever

Munmun Dutta needs no introduction. She is everyone’s favorite Babita from the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Besides her acting skills, she is known for her fashion sense, ruling over hearts with her style. This time, let’s have a look at her hottest beach looks.

1) Printed Maxi Dress

Oh, so, wow! Munmun looks so pretty in this beautiful, colorful, printed maxi dress. The slip sleeves and flowy fit make it look cool and comfortable—perfect for embracing during a beach vacation. Her open hair, bold lips, and bold black eyes make her look even more playful. With her look, she raises the temperature.

2) Bohemian Top And Shorts

Munmun never fails to attract attention, like in this picture. The diva opted for a beautiful red and orange printed bohemian top, giving her quirky and cool vibes. She teamed it with denim shorts, setting new trends. Her bold lips always rock her appearance. The diva created a stunning look for a beach dinner date. Here, the diva looked hot.

3) Polk Dots Ruffle Dress

For a breezy and refreshing walk on the beach, Munmun wore a green dress with white polka dots. The sleeveless hands and square neckline accentuate her beautiful shoulders and collarbones, while the fitting bodice defines her picturesque figure, setting her fashion ablaze. At the same time, the ruffle bottom gives her cool vibes. Keeping it simple, she nailed her look with bold red lips. This look is perfect for those who look to keep it cool in style.

4) Off-shoulder Animal Printed Midi Dress

Munmun defines her picturesque figure in a simple animal-printed white midi dress featuring an off-shoulder pattern, highlighting her shoulders and collarbones. With her simplicity and bold red lips, she looked gorgeous on her refreshing vacation. You can rock this look with your choice of accessories and makeup.