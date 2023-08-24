ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Looks Appealing In This Satin Outfit; Take A Look

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar looks amazingly sexy in this satin attire. Her style and charm are unmatched and you need to take a look at it to believe it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 17:48:03
TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Looks Damn Appealing In This Satin Outfit; Take A Look 845430

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Sunayana Fozdar is enchanting to the core when it comes to her fashion ethics. The actress who plays the loving role of Anjali Bhabhi in the popular and long-running Sony SAB show, is a fashionista, and we have no doubt about it. Sunayana makes the simplest of dresses and outfits look marvellous when she adorns them. And the same is seen here in this satin outfit too.

She normally puts up pictures in which she is seen wearing the elegant dresses and matching her style with comfort. She looks at comfort when choosing the trends she needs to deploy and use for herself. And today, we have her embrace the best of fashion. She certainly looks enigmatic in this outfit. We describe it more for you here.

She is seen wearing a satin outfit, a strapped gown with a thigh-high slit. She has matched the dress and her lips and this adds more to the appeal factor in her looks.

We have to tell that Sunayana scores high in this fashion style. She lets her hair loose and her smile and charm says it all.

You can check the pictures here to see how charming and sultry she looks.

Take a look at the pictures here.

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Looks Damn Appealing In This Satin Outfit; Take A Look 845402

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Looks Damn Appealing In This Satin Outfit; Take A Look 845403

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Looks Damn Appealing In This Satin Outfit; Take A Look 845404

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Sunayana exudes hotness in this style and her fans are already drooling, and we know of it!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News