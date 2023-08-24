TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Looks Appealing In This Satin Outfit; Take A Look

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Sunayana Fozdar is enchanting to the core when it comes to her fashion ethics. The actress who plays the loving role of Anjali Bhabhi in the popular and long-running Sony SAB show, is a fashionista, and we have no doubt about it. Sunayana makes the simplest of dresses and outfits look marvellous when she adorns them. And the same is seen here in this satin outfit too.

She normally puts up pictures in which she is seen wearing the elegant dresses and matching her style with comfort. She looks at comfort when choosing the trends she needs to deploy and use for herself. And today, we have her embrace the best of fashion. She certainly looks enigmatic in this outfit. We describe it more for you here.

She is seen wearing a satin outfit, a strapped gown with a thigh-high slit. She has matched the dress and her lips and this adds more to the appeal factor in her looks.

We have to tell that Sunayana scores high in this fashion style. She lets her hair loose and her smile and charm says it all.

You can check the pictures here to see how charming and sultry she looks.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Sunayana exudes hotness in this style and her fans are already drooling, and we know of it!!