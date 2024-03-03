Vibe Check: Alia Bhatt Makes Real-Life Mermaid Moments In Black And Blue Train Gown

Alia Bhatt is a well-known Bollywood actress renowned for her chic style. Their sense of style is more vibrant and youthful. She’s not afraid to attempt new trends and loves to mix and match different pieces to create interesting and unique ensembles. Notable for their stunning ensembles on and off the red carpet, the actresses have unique style ideas. As a style icon, Alia Bhatt never ceases to wow her fans with her distinctive and creative outfits. The fashionable choices made by the well-known diva. They share their followers’ fashion finds and beauty tips on social media, where they are also quite active.

Alia Bhatt’s Train Gown Appearance

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress looked hot in a black and blue train gown and uploaded a picture on Instagram. The outfit consists of a black and blue sequin work embellished plunging neckline, strapless, tube-style, corset midriff fitted, bodycon ruched pleated, velvet fabric thigh-high slit floor-length train gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with matte lips. She accessories her orbit with long, shimmery blue earrings and black heels.

