White shirt and blue jeans will be my ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date: Rahul Jethwa

Rahul Jethwa, who plays the role of Avadh Bihari Vajpyee in &TV's show Atal, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
Handsome hunk Rahul Jethwa, who plays the role of Avadh Bihari Vajpyee in &TV’s show Atal, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Keeping peace and ease on what I wear

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My traditional clothes that’s Kediyu.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Any black colour outfit

Your fashion inspiration

I am my own inspiration in my own style because fashion reflects personality and moods and no one knows you better than you.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

White shirt and blue jeans.

Jackets or hats

Jackets.

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts.

Indian or western

Indian.

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjamas

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Boxer in loose T-shirt

Fashion advise to fans

Don’t wear to show your dresses to others. Don’t go out of budget just to show off. Choose the colours which make you feel calm.

