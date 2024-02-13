Hina Khan relishes chicken roll and sondesh in Kolkata, says ‘yum Bong food’

Popular television actress Hina Khan has been making waves in Kolkata as she indulges in the city’s rich culinary offerings while shooting for a music video alongside comedian Munawar Faruqui. In a recent Instagram post, Hina gave fans a glimpse into her gastronomic journey in Kolkata, sharing snapshots of herself and her team savoring some of the city’s iconic delicacies.

Among the delectable treats featured in her post were Kolkata’s renowned chicken roll, crispy jalebis, melt-in-your-mouth sondesh, and the quintessential aloo sabzi with puri. Describing her culinary experience as “yum Bong food,” Khan exuded enthusiasm for the diverse flavors.

A few photos of Munawar and Hina from the set recently went viral. In a still that is going viral, Munawar can be seen on the sets of the music video in Kolkata with Hina. Hina looks stunning in a quintessential Bengali attire, wearing a traditional white sari with a red border and a red Bengali-style blouse. Munawar can be seen in casuals, wearing a white shirt and matching pants. They share a hearty laugh in the photo.

Munawar recently gained widespread acclaim after being crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Faruqui’s comedic prowess and endearing persona resonated with audiences, propelling him to victory in the highly competitive show. Abhishek secured the position of first runner-up, with Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashetty following closely behind.