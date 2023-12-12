Lifestyle | Food

I am a proper cook and can make anything: Hrishikesh Pandey

Hrishikesh Pandey who is presently seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann, gets talking about his love for cooking in our segment about Food. Read to know about his culinary instincts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actor Hrishikesh Pandey who is presently seen in the role of Yashraj Baweja in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, is a foodie and loves to cook. He can cook all kinds of delicacies.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hrishikesh talks about the delicacies he loves to make and what his family loves when he cooks.

What is your favourite cheat food?

I cheat quite often. Cheat food would be Pizza.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I like anything made of Eggs.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I do cook at home. I can make everything – Chapathi, Biryani. I am a proper cook.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-Veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Ladies finger, especially when the seeds a big enough.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

In China when I was travelling, I had ordered something very expensive. The oil that they use stinks. I could not finish it and had to end up paying the amount without eating it.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Salma Hayek, I used to go mad on her look and it is still the same.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

They love everything that I make. They tell me on my face that they enjoy my cooking.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Delicacies I make with Chicken, people like it.

