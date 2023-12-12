I am a proper cook and can make anything: Hrishikesh Pandey

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey who is presently seen in the role of Yashraj Baweja in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, is a foodie and loves to cook. He can cook all kinds of delicacies.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hrishikesh talks about the delicacies he loves to make and what his family loves when he cooks.
Read here.
What is your favourite cheat food?
I cheat quite often. Cheat food would be Pizza.
What would your last meal on Earth be?
I like anything made of Eggs.
Do you cook at home? What do you make?
I do cook at home. I can make everything – Chapathi, Biryani. I am a proper cook.
Veg or Non Veg?
Non-Veg
Baked or fried?
Baked
Soup or salad?
Both
One vegetable that you hate the most?
Ladies finger, especially when the seeds a big enough.
Weirdest dish you ever ate?
In China when I was travelling, I had ordered something very expensive. The oil that they use stinks. I could not finish it and had to end up paying the amount without eating it.
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
Salma Hayek, I used to go mad on her look and it is still the same.
The dish that your family loves when you make:
They love everything that I make. They tell me on my face that they enjoy my cooking.
The best compliment got was for which dish:
Delicacies I make with Chicken, people like it.