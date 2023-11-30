I can cook anything and everything: Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal the dashing young actor has proven his worth with the kind of roles he has done in his career. He has been the lead of Naagin 6, and has also been seen in the web series Bebakee. The talented actor is a very good cook and can in fact, cook any dish.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Pratik talks about his passion for cooking and the food items he loves.

Read here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Burger, Pizza. I eat everything in smaller portions. I don’t really cheat on food, but I eat healthy.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Rajma Chawal.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I can cook anything and everything. I can even bake cakes.

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I do not hate any vegetable. But I am just choosy, it depends on my mood.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

When I was doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, I had to eat a local dish. That tasted really weird.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

My mom is the only person I love to cook for.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I cook very well. In fact, I cook with all my heart.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I have made Pizzas, Cakes to Pancakes. My friends used to love my healthy protein pancakes.