Veggies are a major part of my diet: Gautam Kapur

Gautam Kapur who has films like Life In A Metro, My Brother Nikhil, Danger to his credit, talks about his passion for food in our segment at IWMBuzz.com. Check out here to know his food secrets.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 14:21:13
Actor Gautam Kapur who has featured in films Life In A Metro, My Brother Nikhil, Danger etc, is a foodie to the core. The talented model and fashion designer talks to IWMBuzz.com about his food secrets.

What is your favourite cheat food?

It’s got to be Chocolate Fudge Ice cream packed with Almond flakes

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Just plain water

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Eggs and more eggs!! Protein power!!

Veg or Non Veg?

Veggies are a major part of my diet and sometimes fish for the Omega…ZERO Red Meats

Baked or fried?

Baked, grilled, as healthy as possible in olive oil.

Soup or salad?

I relish both. Salads are an integral part of my daily diet. Leafy greens are a must to keep my body alkaline.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I love all the veggies.

Your erotica food?

A great Swiss Chocolate with Almonds

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Can’t remember

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

None actually lol 😆

Midnight snack?

Eggs and Sourdough Bread

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I can’t cook, but really keen on learning soon.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I tried making Mustard Fish once, and it came out decently well.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

