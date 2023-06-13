Veggies are a major part of my diet: Gautam Kapur

Actor Gautam Kapur who has featured in films Life In A Metro, My Brother Nikhil, Danger etc, is a foodie to the core. The talented model and fashion designer talks to IWMBuzz.com about his food secrets.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

It’s got to be Chocolate Fudge Ice cream packed with Almond flakes

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Just plain water

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Eggs and more eggs!! Protein power!!

Veg or Non Veg?

Veggies are a major part of my diet and sometimes fish for the Omega…ZERO Red Meats

Baked or fried?

Baked, grilled, as healthy as possible in olive oil.

Soup or salad?

I relish both. Salads are an integral part of my daily diet. Leafy greens are a must to keep my body alkaline.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I love all the veggies.

Your erotica food?

A great Swiss Chocolate with Almonds

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Can’t remember

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

None actually lol 😆

Midnight snack?

Eggs and Sourdough Bread

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I can’t cook, but really keen on learning soon.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I tried making Mustard Fish once, and it came out decently well.

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame