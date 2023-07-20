ADVERTISEMENT
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka fame actor Kushal Tandon packs a punch in his boxing practice. You can see his speed and tenacity with his boxing gloves on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 16:47:24
Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka the Sony TV show has given the TV viewers the charming and new pairing of Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. The two of them look extremely adorable together, and pack a punch as a Jodi. As Reyansh and Aradhana, Kushal and Shivangi bring to life their characters to the T. Well, Kushal has always been a hottie when it comes to his dashing looks. His macho entry in the show was loved by one and all. He has a huge fan following and they follow him on social media to get a glimpse of his inside world. And today, he pleases his fans by giving them a glimpse of his boxing session. So are you all eager to see how Kushal Tandon packs a punch with his boxing gloves on? Take a look at his recent video on social media.

And we do the same!! In the video, you can see him in full concentration, practising his boxing speed. He writes about it too and we can see his dedication to the craft here. You can see him train hard with his trainer, and this is practice at its helm.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Three cheers to his tenacity and swiftness with the boxing gloves on!! Are you fond of this video? Are you also aspiring to be a boxer like Kushal? And of course, his fitness freaky body?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

