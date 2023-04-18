Young and talented beauty Ruchita Sharma, who entertained the masses as Megha in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Ruchita revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more
What is your cheat food?
Burger
Favourite exercise?
Deadlift
Fruits or juices?
Juices
Stairs or lift?
Stairs.
Your best morning routine will comprise of
Coffee & workout
Yoga Or Weights
Weights
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Dancing
Walking or Jogging
Jogging
Best way to burn calories
Boxing
One tip for everyday fitness?
Consistency is the key