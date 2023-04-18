Young and talented beauty Ruchita Sharma, who entertained the masses as Megha in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Ruchita revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

Burger

Favourite exercise?

Deadlift

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

Stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

Coffee & workout

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Dancing

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Best way to burn calories

Boxing

One tip for everyday fitness?

Consistency is the key