Actor Mohit Sonkar who currently essays the lead role of Bihaan in the television show ‘Mast Mauli’ is a fitness freak. He was also previously seen in shows like Ek Duje Ki Parchhai, Ishqbaaz and Nazar.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mohit talks about his fitness choices.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Paranthe with butter
Favourite Exercise:
Leg raises and crunches for abs, lunges and heavy squats for legs
The purpose of exercise for you is:
To stay fit
Fruit or juices:
Juices
Stairs or lift:
Stairs
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Healthy breakfast
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Push ups and squats
Yoga Or Weights:
Weights
Walking or Jogging:
Walking
Your take on health supplements:
Health supplements have become important as nowadays it has become difficult to meet the health requirements only through the food we are eating. So some good multivitamins and protein supplements are a must.
Best way to burn calories:
Cardio
Your take on six-pack abs:
For me, six-pack abs are not just a fashion, it’s important to maintain the strength of the core.
Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:
My fitness has to be a priority for me throughout my life. I want to see myself fit and look good even when I get old.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Cardio is the best and easiest way to take care of one’s fitness.