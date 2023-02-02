Actor Mohit Sonkar who currently essays the lead role of Bihaan in the television show ‘Mast Mauli’ is a fitness freak. He was also previously seen in shows like Ek Duje Ki Parchhai, Ishqbaaz and Nazar.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mohit talks about his fitness choices.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Paranthe with butter

Favourite Exercise:

Leg raises and crunches for abs, lunges and heavy squats for legs

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To stay fit

Fruit or juices:

Juices

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Healthy breakfast

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Push ups and squats

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

Health supplements have become important as nowadays it has become difficult to meet the health requirements only through the food we are eating. So some good multivitamins and protein supplements are a must.

Best way to burn calories:

Cardio

Your take on six-pack abs:

For me, six-pack abs are not just a fashion, it’s important to maintain the strength of the core.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

My fitness has to be a priority for me throughout my life. I want to see myself fit and look good even when I get old.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Cardio is the best and easiest way to take care of one’s fitness.