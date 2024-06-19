Energize Your Mid-Week Routine with Sumbul Touqeer and Nikki Tamboli’s Workout Motivation

Bigg Boss Fame Sumbul Touqeer and Nikki Tamboli stand as a beacon of inspiration for health enthusiasts worldwide for their unwavering dedication to fitness. With each post, they showcase her impressive physique and share valuable insights into her rigorous workout routines on Instagram. Here’s a glimpse into how they energize their mid-week routines with workout motivation:

Sumbul Touqeer And Nikki Tamboli’s Workout Sessions-

Sumbul Touqeer

In her fitness video, Sumbul Touqeer looks stunning in an all-black gym fit. Diva opts for a round neckline, sleeveless back hood cap with a front print waistline hoodie paired with tight shorts. She finishes off her look with a middle-partition low ponytail hairstyle and styles with white sneakers. In the video, Sumbul showcases her funny workout session with a green gym ball with a thigh raise and gives a smiley face to the camera.

View Instagram Post 1:

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki rocks in an all-black gym look. The outfit features a strappy, sleeveless bralette with high-waist tight pants. She styles her look in a middle-partition half-tied, rest-wavy open, white, and green sports shoes. In the video, Nikki performs a deadlift workout, holds a 20 kg barbell, opts for a hip stance, and pulls up to her waist ten times.

View Instagram Post 2:

By embracing the dedication and discipline of Sumbul Touqeer and Nikki Tamboli’s fitness journey, you can infuse new energy into your mid-week routine and stay motivated on your own fitness journey. Their commitment is a testament to the transformative power of fitness, and by following their lead, you can experience the same positive changes in your life.