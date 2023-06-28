ADVERTISEMENT
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra

Priyanka Mishra the talented young actress who is presently seen in Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, talks about his fitness secrets.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 11:11:30
Priyanka Mishra who is presently seen in Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a fitness freak to the core. She emphasizes on maintaining a fit body and uses her workouts, yoga and other exercises to stay perfect.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyanka talks about her fitness secrets.

Cheat Food:

I have a sweet tooth, so cheat food has to be sweet. So it could be a Brownie or any mithai.

Favourite Exercise:

Pilate, as it focuses on balance, and flexibility, as it enhances core strength.

Fruit or juices:

Fresh juice and fruits, depends on what I want.

Stairs or lift:

If I see the lift, I definitely take the lift. Stairs, if the lift is not working or I need to go to the first floor.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

I start my day with sun salutations. I go out cycling, sip a cup of black coffee, and do my yoga. I later meditate for 10 minutes.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Yoga packed with cardio. I tried to do 108 sun salutations and also pushed myself to walk 10 km during lockdown. It felt great.

Yoga Or Weights:

I would choose yoga, as I feel stress-free.

Walking or Jogging:

Evening walks. If I am in the mood to burn calories, I go for jogging.

Your take on health supplements:

I prefer a healthy diet and have never taken supplements.

Best way to burn calories:

Dancing.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It is not mandatory to have a six-pack ab. The idea is to have a strong core.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I want to develop better core strength and flexibility. I am also trying out more difficult yoga poses.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Develop a positive mindset. It always starts with the mind. Later you can gain focus on eating healthy and keeping your body fit.

Srividya Rajesh

