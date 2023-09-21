Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Keep walking whenever you get time: Kiran Rathore

Kiran Rathore the talented actress of Anbe Sivam fame talks about her fitness choices and secrets. You can check her fitness specific answers here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 16:02:25
Actress Kiran Rathore who has featured in Tamil and Bollywood films like Yaadein, Gemini, Villain, Parasuram, Anbe Sivam Thimiru etc, is a fitness freak to the core. Kiran will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Leo.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kiran Rathore talks about her fitness secrets and more.

Cheat Food:

Chinese

Favourite Exercise:

I don’t have any favourite exercise. I am a very lazy lad, I really want to start the workout and it’s high time.

Fruit or juices: 

I love juices, I can have orange juice throughout the day. Sweet lime and orange are my favourite juices.

Stairs or lift:

I think lift is better (Smiles)

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

I do a little bit of stretching which is almost every day. If I wake up early, I do Yoga. I love to sit in front of the sun by around 7- 7.30 a.m.

Yoga Or Weights: 

I prefer weights. I think since I have been introduced to working in the gym, I have known the exercises which are cardio and weights. Yoga has just come into my life.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking is the best. Jogging is not for me.

Your take on health supplements:

No not really. I have been asked to take protein shakes, but I don’t think I can digest it. But since I am working out and I am lifting weights now, I have started to take protein shakes.

Best way to burn calories:

Best way to burn calories is just to walk and starve. I am a person who has been fasting since I was a child. My parents had introduced me to fasting twice a week. I am a big foodie, but I can fast too. That’s the strength and willpower I possess.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Keep walking whenever you get time, do window shopping, just go to the mall and walk.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

