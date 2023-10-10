My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra

Renowned actress Smriti Kalra, who made headlines with her Bollywood debut in Cash opposite Amol Parashar and garnered attention for her unreleased film Kaagaz 2 by the late Satish Kaushik, is all set to captivate audiences once again.

Smriti’s new film DarranChhoo is about to hit the theatres on the 13th of October 2023. Popular actor Karan Patel is the male lead opposite Smriti in this film.

Smriti Kalra has previously left an indelible mark on television audiences with her appearances in hit shows such as Suvreen Guggal, Karol Bagh, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, among others.

Smriti who is a fitness freak by nature, gets to answer for our Fitness Segment at IWMBuzz.com.

Cheat Food:

Can never ‘cheat food’. It’s my best friend. Hahaha kidding, I do not term any food with that term as I eat everything I want and I mean it.

Favourite Exercise:

Dancing on Bollywood music or a day trek.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To be agile and feel fresh.

Fruit or juices:

Fruit

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Waking up early when it’s quiet with just birds chirping, having saffron water and then with my thoughts over a cup of tea.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Mountain climbers.

Yoga Or Weights:

Both

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Needed to supplement the deficiencies we endure in the world we live in.

Best way to burn calories:

Go on a trek.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Never appealed to me.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

To be agile and active even at 80.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Start your day with a smile and whole-body stretch.