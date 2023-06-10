Shivangi Joshi's Cute Pose In The Gym In T-Shirt And Shorts Wins Hearts; Take A Look

Shivangi Joshi the talented actress is getting back to her best of shape as she is all set to make a comeback on TV with the new Sony TV show Barsaatein. This show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Shivangi Joshi romance Kushal Tandon. While this is a new pair on TV to watch out for, Shivangi recently made headlines as she will be seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hai with Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt actor Ankit Gupta. The two of them looked really good together in the photos that were launched before the teaser release. We had written about how the two of them make for a great onscreen pairing. Now, Shivangi is back to nurturing her health and mind. She is spotted in the gym, in casual attire.

Shivangi is seen wearing a light-combination attire, a T-shirt and black shorts. She is seen clicking her own selfie at the gym. She focuses on the weights and cardio that she is going to indulge in at the gym. Basically, Shivangi takes her fans and well-wishers on a tour inside the gym where she is going to work out.

Well, if you want to catch up with some pictures of the same, here you go!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, she is certainly in the best of shape!! Her workout and regimented gym routine proves this.

