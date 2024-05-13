Varun Dhawan Gets High On ‘Gulabi Sadi’ Working Out In Gym, Maniesh Paul Says, “U Will Faint..”

If you are on Instagram, you must have heard the song ‘Gulabi Sadi.’ Every other reel has the same song, and it is so addicting that people can’t stop listening to it. Well, the next one getting high on ‘Gulabi Sadi’ fever is the Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The actor shared a post unveiling his workout mood and what he loves to listen to nowadays.

The Bawaal actor shared two photos on his Instagram handle, showcasing glimpses into his workout mood. In the first image, the actor flaunts his stunning figure with attractive muscles and abs. His beautiful smile looks cute. In the image, he introduces his inspiration, a statue of famous Hollywood actor and wrestler Rock. In the other photo, Varun tries to copy the Rock model and stands like him. In the background, he plays the music ‘Gulabi Sadi,’ which is currently trending everywhere.

Gulabi Sadi is a popular song in 2024 by Sanju Rathod. In his caption, Varun revealed that he loves to work out by listening to this song and his rock doll. “I ❤️ my rock doll P.S—I workout on this music. Tell me your workout music in the comments.”

Soon, the singer Sanju Rathod wrote, “Sir (with a red heart). While Maniesh Paul said, “Don’t ask about my gym songs hahahahaha u will faint.” Sharvari Wagh praised Varun’s choice and said, “Best song choice!” Sobhita Dhulipala commented, “Not surprising, both things.” And Wamiqa Gabbi couldn’t stop laughing.