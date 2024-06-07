YRKKH Shivangi Joshi Channel Her Inner’ Sirat Mode’ With Powerful Boxing Moves, Watch!

Shivangi Joshi is widely known for her role as Naira/Sirat in the popular TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (YRKKH). The actress continues to impress her fans with her dedication and versatility. The diva is not only known for her acting skills but also for her fitness. Recently, she took to social media to share a glimpse of her intense boxing workout, channeling her inner ‘Sirat Mode.’

Shivangi Joshi’s Boxing Workout Video Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shows her powerful moves in a boxing workout. The actress appeared in a stunning white round-neckline, half-sleeved plain T-shirt, and red high-waisted shorts. She rounded off her look with a high, messy bun hairstyle and donned boxing gloves.

The video showcases Shivangi Joshi’s powerful boxing moves, a testament to her strength, agility, and precision as she fiercely strikes the punching bag and shares a glimpse of her impressive moves with her trainer. Her boxing session is a clear demonstration of her commitment to a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Shivangi Joshi’s formidable boxing moves not only impress but also draw a parallel to the importance of fitness and self-defense, much like her character Sirat in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ‘.

She captioned her Instagram video, “SIRAT MODE ON,” with a punching hand and a winked eye emoji.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.